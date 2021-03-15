-
Democratic presidential candidates want to obliterate student debt. Economists say that could help with income inequality, but it would come with a big price tag and risks.
-
College is expensive. It’s elitist. Enrollments are shrinking, along with state budgets for higher education.These are just a few of the arguments against…
-
The last time we heard from Sara Goldrick-Rab, her business cards read "professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison."This time around, she has a…
-
Colleges already list high sticker prices, but those prices still don't reflect the real cost of undergraduate life. And financial aid isn't effectively bridging the gap.
-
It’s no secret that student loan debt is a huge and mounting expense. In Wisconsin alone, the White House estimates residents owe more than $18 billion.…
-
Many UW System graduates must start paying back their student loans six months after leaving school. The average grad here faces about $30,000 worth of…
-
Tuition and other college costs have risen astronomically and grants and other forms of non-debt aid haven’t kept pace. It’s not uncommon for students…
-
Wisconsinites owe a bundle of money in student loan debt.Around 70 percent of Wisconsin’s current college students will owe money on loans when they…
-
A Waukesha man has filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of having his student loans written off in bankruptcy court. The case calls into…
-
The interest rate on student loans is set to double Monday, if Congress fails to act. Right now, the rate on federal Stafford loans is 3.4 percent, but it…