-
Wednesday, the former head of Milwaukee County’s park system starts a new job as executive director of Arizona State Parks.Sue Black had a long and…
-
The former director of the Milwaukee County Parks System, Sue Black, has been named executive director of Arizona State Parks.Since she was relieved of…
-
Milwaukee’s professional indoor soccer team announced a restructuring plan Friday.It includes letting go of longtime coach Keith Tozer, and negotiating a…
-
John Dargle is in line to become Milwaukee County's next parks director. Dargle has headed the Fairfax County Park Authority in Virginia.Milwaukee County…