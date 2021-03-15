-
Even though Thanksgiving will be different for many us because of the pandemic, we can still appreciate the history behind the meal — so long as it’s…
For Lake Effect contributor Art Cyr, Thanksgiving has him thinking about the very first White House proclamation in 1863 that declared Thanksgiving a…
There is an explanation, but you have to go back to things decreed by Presidents Washington, Lincoln and Roosevelt (FDR, that is).
For most Americans, the Thanksgiving meal usually includes some variation of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. But food historian…
The practice doesn't go back as far as you might think and has been sustained by a special interest group — the turkey lobby.
For decades, Susan Stamberg has managed to sneak her family's controversial, Pepto-Bismol-pink cranberry relish recipe onto the air, and 2019 will be no exception.
It’s the big day. Some of us have been up since dawn preparing food for our Thanksgiving tables, while others made reservations at a fine local…
After decades of booming growth, demand for turkeys began to flatline in 2008. While a number of factors are at play, it could also be that Americans are changing the way they celebrate Thanksgiving.
For many immigrant families, Thanksgiving is a time to take part in an American tradition, but it's also a great excuse to gather and eat the foods of their culture with friends and family.
President Ronald Reagan's pivot away from a reporter's question about possibly pardoning those involved in the 1980s arms-sales affair is a key moment in the history of the event taking place Tuesday.