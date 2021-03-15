-
Last week, thousands of people gathered to march for A Day Without Latinxs & Immigrants in Waukesha. The first of May is also known as May Day, which is…
-
Thousands of people marched in Waukesha Tuesday for the annual A Day Without Latinxs and Immigrants in Wisconsin.The demonstration is usually held in…
-
Earlier this week, President Trump asked Republicans in Congress to pass his plan to provide a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants, in exchange…
-
Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Milwaukee may skip work Monday, and refrain from shopping at local businesses. They'll march from the south side…
-
During the early hours of Election Day, the local immigrant advocacy group spread the word. It planned to celebrate historic Latino voter turnout.But…
-
About three dozen people representing a Milwaukee immigrant advocacy group packed into five vans, early Monday morning, and headed to Cleveland to protest…
-
The home improvement store Menards could soon lose business. The immigrant advocacy group Voces De La Frontera is calling or a boycott of the chain.…
-
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court begins considering a divisive issue related to immigration. The case originated in Texas, but the implications are…
-
UPDATE: Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke will appeal the case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and in the meantime, appeals court says he does not…
-
Dozens of Latinos staged a protest last week on Milwaukee’s east side.Milwaukee can expect more demonstrations. Those taking part want a federal agency to…