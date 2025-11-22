'Wait Wait' for November 22, 2025: With Not My Job guests Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper, and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Faith Salie, and Zach Zimmerman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The NBA's Elder Statesman; Fettuccini Frenzy; An Adorable Trash Eater
Panel Questions
A Little Cave Romance
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about an up and coming Hollywood star, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: The 4th generation owners of the legendary Russ & Daughters answer questions about Harry Houdini
Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper, the 4th generation owners of New York's legendary Russ & Daughters, play our game called, "Lox Meet Locks." Three questions about Harry Houdini.
Panel Questions
Small, But Mighty; An Anti-Heist; Wool Grindrs
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Charlotte Builds a Mansion; A Cat Café for Danger Lovers; Monarch Monitors
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after raccoons, what will be the next pet we welcome into our homes.
