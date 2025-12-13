'Wait Wait' for December 13, 2025: With Not My Job guest Lucy Dacus

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Lucy Dacus and panelists Adam Burke, Helen Hong, and Tom Bodett. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Mega Media Merger; Cars, They're Just Like Us; The Swag Gap

Panel Questions

An Hourly Marriage

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a new TV show making headlines, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Lucy Dacus answers our questions about boy geniuses

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, one third of the supergroup boygenius, plays our game called, "boygenius, meet Boy Geniuses" Three questions about child prodigies.

Panel Questions

Bedroom Rules; Japan Solves its Bear Problem

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: NHL Superlatives; Terrible Mouthwash; The Most Holy and Most Stylish

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next big merger in the news.



