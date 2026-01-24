'Wait Wait' for January 24, 2026: With Not My Job guest Kevin O'Leary
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kevin O'Leary and panelists Adam Burke, Shantira Jackson, and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Devastated in Davos; Advances in Beef Technology; An Olympic Pants Scandal
Panel Questions
Houston, I Can't Find The Remote
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about an innovation in stadiums, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Shark Tank and Marty Supreme's Kevin O'Leary answers answers our questions about the world's best parties
Star of Shark Tank and Marty Supreme, Kevin O'Leary, plays our game called, "Marty Supreme meet Party Supreme!" Three questions about some of the biggest parties ever.
Panel Questions
Famine Fun For the Whole Family; Cleaning Up Your Aspirations; A New Reason to Avoid the Gym
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Panda Diet; Tough Times for Beantown; Getting Rude With Your Home
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that they can use tools, what'll be the next surprising thing cows do
