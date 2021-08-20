© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Education

Salt Lake City Mayor Announces Mask Mandate For K-12 Students

KUER 90.1 | By Jon Reed
Published August 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced today she's issuing a mask mandate for K-12 students in the city. They return to class Tuesday.

The Salt Lake City School District declined to take an official stance on the mandate. But in a statement, it said it strongly supports wearing masks as a protection for kids not eligible for the vaccine.

Mendenhall says the issue has become politicized to the point that elected bodies worry about retribution if they take a public position.

Last week, the Salt Lake County Council voted down a mask mandate for kindergarten through grade 6 after the county health director recommended it.

Mendenhall says it's her responsibility to keep the city and school district from going down a "dangerous path," by not requiring masks.

She said she'd lift the order when COVID-19 cases go down. Salt Lake County is currently in the high transmission level by state standards for COVID-19 cases.

