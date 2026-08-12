WUWM and Bob Reitman to Partner with 12th House in Twilight

WUWM 89.7 is proud to announce today that we will host 12th House in Twilight, an event to celebrate the life and legacy of Milwaukee radio legend, Bob Reitman. The event will be held at The Pabst Theater on Monday, October 12, 2026.

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12th House in Twilight is also a launch party for Reitman’s latest spoken word poetry album, 12th House, to be released that evening. The event will take participants through the twelve astrological houses through performances in dance, spoken word and more.

Proceeds from the album and event ticket sales will go back to WUWM to support the creation of Reitman Radio Camp.

“WUWM is where my radio career was born. Everyone, from Dr. Ruane Hill to David Lee, allowed me to continue presenting what I loved most: poetry and music! I would not have had my career without WUWM. With Reitman Radio Camp, I wanted to create something sustainable for the future of radio in Milwaukee” said Reitman, who spent almost six decades as a host at public and commercial radio stations in Milwaukee, including WKTI and WQFM.

The week-long camp will be geared toward Milwaukee-area high school students interested in audio production. Students will work closely with WUWM reporters and producers to learn about radio broadcasting and audio production. They will leave the camp knowing how to produce an audio story.

WUWM’s vice president of content, Maureen McCollum expressed her excitement about the camp, saying, "Bob Reitman is a radio icon in Milwaukee and we are thrilled that he wants to boost the next generation of audio creators, giving them a platform to learn the craft and share their creativity and voice with the city."

"We are so excited to pair high school students with WUWM's journalists in a weeklong radio boot camp. Not only will this help the teens build their skills, but we're excited to hear what we at WUWM can learn from the next generation,” McCollum continued.

Tickets for this event will be on sale to the public beginning August 21, 2026 and can be purchased through the Pabst Theater.