In Germany, A Car Pool That Actually Involves Water

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. What better way to beat the summer heat than jumping in a pool? That's what some guys in Germany did, but their pool was a converted an open-top BMW - complete with tiki decorations - still drivable. The fun, though, dried up when they passed a motorcycle cop. They pulled over, abandoned the vehicle and jumped into a nearby river. The investigation is still ongoing, but the police did say this car pool probably didn't have a road permit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.