China Searches Pigeons Used In Holiday Celebratons

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You may think security is intrusive at the airport, but it's nothing compared to the indignities suffered by 10,000 pigeons. China released those pigeons as part of the National Day celebration in Beijing. They're said to be a symbol of peace. But in an atmosphere of political protest, authorities worried a pigeon might be used to carry something suspicious. Every pigeon was searched, people ruffled their feathers and also searched inside. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.