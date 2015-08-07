© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ball's Back In Your Court, Lava Grillers

Published August 7, 2015 at 6:05 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. Why use a barbecue grill to make burgers? How about putting the grill on a pole while it's flaming. You lean back and balance the pole upright on your chest. In Wales, this stunt is known as The Burning Brushes of Beelzebub. And 34-year-old Russel Erwood pulled it off. He also juggled daggers blindfolded and made golden coins disappear. With that he became the resident jester in a small town that hadn't had one for 700 years. His official title isn't jester; it's town fool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

