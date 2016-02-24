© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Man Fined In Austria For Loud Belch

Published February 24, 2016 at 6:14 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a tale of a man who belched in Vienna and was fined 77 euros for - wait for it - violating public decency with a loud belch next to a police officer. The local bar worker says he burped after eating a kebab with a bit too much onion, and the public seems to be on his side. Over a hundred people signed up to attend a loud belch flash mob in protest. Still, if you are ever in Vienna and eating a kebab, maybe a little less onion? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

