Some Canadians Are Calling 911 For More Than Emergencies

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a reminder. If you get a pizza delivered and you really wanted more cheese, don't call 911. Yeah, a woman in Newfoundland did that, according to the CBC in Canada. As one police officer put it, I'm not sure if, by calling us, they assumed there was some sort of action we could take. The CBC took this moment to list some other recent 911 calls in Canada. One person wanted the number for a tire dealership. Another complained that someone had used a roommate's toothbrush. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.