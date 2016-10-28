Philippine President Hears Voice Of God: It Says, 'Don't Swear'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has sworn off swearing because God told him to. On his flight back from a state visit to Japan, Duterte said he heard the voice of God threaten to bring the plane down unless he promised to clean up his act. Duterte made international headlines for his profane descriptions of President Obama and Secretary of State Kerry. Too bad God didn't get in touch before Duterte called the pope a son of a - oh. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.