Food Banks Appreciate Edible Donations

Published October 9, 2017 at 5:36 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a reminder from your local food bank. If you're donating something, could you make sure it's edible? A food bank in Wales was given a can of Heinz kidney soup that was 46 years old. The ready-to-serve label seems ironic today. There's also a price tag in an old currency. The food bank reminded people to check dates. They said also if anyone wants to buy this ancient can of soup, this museum piece, they would gladly accept a donation. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

