Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
News brief: Ukraine invasion, U.S, intelligence, GOP criticizes Biden
Published February 25, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold. U.S. intelligence didn't prevent the invasion, so what role should the U.S. play now? The GOP criticizes Biden over his response to the invasion.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.