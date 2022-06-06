Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (June 6)

As Monday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

The United Kingdom is sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, defying Russia's warning it will bomb such weapons supplied by the West. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the U.K. will deliver multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 50 miles away with great precision, boosting Ukrainian forces' capabilities against Russia. This follows President Biden's announcement last week that the United States was sending Ukraine more advanced rockets than previous shipments.

The United Nations Security Council met on Ukraine, focusing on sexual violence in the conflict. U.N. Special Representative on Sexual Violence Pramila Patten warned of a "human trafficking crisis," saying, "Women and children fleeing the conflict are being targeted for trafficking and exploitation — in some cases facing further exposure to rape and other risks while seeking refuge."

The U.S. Justice Department obtained a seizure warrant for two planes belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, valued at more than $400 million. The luxury jets, manufactured in the U.S., are now under "active pursuit" and will be known as "tainted assets." The planes were flown to Russia after rules governing such flights changed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Biden administration official says.

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned U.S. media organizations working in Moscow that they risk losing accreditation in the near future. In a meeting with journalists and representatives from organizations including NPR, spokesperson Maria Zakharova justified any future Russian actions against American media as a reciprocal response to what she called pressure facing Russian journalists working in the U.S. She alleged that Russian media have long faced problems acquiring visas and broadcasting licenses in the U.S., and are now struggling with blocked bank accounts and official harassment. Separately, investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, who focuses on Russia's security agencies, said that Russian authorities placed him on their wanted list and froze his bank accounts.

