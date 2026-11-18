SHENZHEN, China — President Donald Trump landed in China on Wednesday, seeking to reinforce the U.S. status as the world's leading technology power, but a distressing series of technical outages back home has left the administration scrambling to calm the American public.

The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty ahead of a potentially complicated trilateral meeting on Thursday with the presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

As he began his trip to Asia, Trump initially had been nonchalant about the outages that left people in the United States worried about accessing their email, checking their bank accounts or safely flying on an airplane.

"It's fine," Trump pronounced on Tuesday from the Philippine capital of Manila, suggesting it was all just a consequence of being a nation that is "big and powerful."

But then the outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the National Security Agency's communications network began to overshadow Trump's visit. They raised the specter that artificial intelligence can disrupt daily life, as new cyber vulnerabilities identified require software to be constantly upgraded to fix flaws or other security holes, known as patching, which is supposed to improve how the technology runs.

So at the start of the second day of Trump's trip, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to reassure Americans on Trump's behalf. He told reporters there was "zero" evidence that the outages are connected or tied to rival nations, cyber hackers or criminals.

"Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you've identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption," said Rubio, who is also Trump's national security adviser.

Trump is trying to project strength in Asia, but the outages challenge that image

Xi paid Trump a special honor by greeting him on the tarmac after Air Force One arrived in Shenzhen, China, reciprocating a gesture made by the U.S. president during Xi's state visit to Washington in September.

The two leaders greeted each other at the foot of the airplane's stairs in a handshake that became a hug as group of dancers waved flowers and flags. When Putin arrived earlier on Wednesday, Xi did not greet him at the airport despite their longstanding friendship.

Trump has signaled that he wants to take an improvised approach during his time in Shenzhen, the skyscraper-filled tech hub that is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It's a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create some kind of legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

On Thursday, at a first-ever trilateral, Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Before the trip, Trump's aides had told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be on the agenda. But Trump said on Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

"I think it's very close to getting it done," Trump said. "We're going to have a good meeting on that."

Trump also teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rubio clarified on Wednesday that Trump was "serious" about meeting with Kim as a way of resolving tensions with North Korea. But he suggested no meeting was currently scheduled between Trump and Kim for Thursday.

Aaron Favila / AP Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., left, walks beside U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony marking Trump's state visit to the Philippines at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Trump has a reunion with old friend Imelda Marcos

Before he landed in Shenzhen, Trump had lunch in Manila with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Presidential Palace.

Marcos noted that he had sent fried chicken from the Philippine chain Jollibee to the U.S. delegation for a late-night snack Tuesday and complimented Trump for "working very hard."

Trump praised the U.S. bond with the Philippines and the interior decoration of the presidential palace.

"Our people share common history, common values, common interests, common architectural tastes," Trump said. "I love what you've done here."

He said after their meeting that the two nations had reached a trade deal on Wednesday, though he had also said last year that an agreement had been reached. The U.S. trade deficit in goods with the Philippines has risen under Trump, climbing from $4.9 billion in 2024 to $12.8 billion during the first 9 months of this year, according to the Census Bureau.

There were no details about the new agreement, although the White House said it will involve Manila buying more energy and farm products.

Trump also had a short reunion with Imelda Marcos, the former first lady and mother of the Philippines' current president.

Famed for her lavish shoe collection, Imelda Marcos knew Trump decades ago through the New York City party scene. During the 1986 "People Power" uprising, her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted as the Philippines' strongman leader.

Trump called her "always the most beautiful" and the 97-year-old matriarch appeared to hand him a gift, according to a video posted by the White House.

Dmitry Azarov / Pool Sputnik Kremlin Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the APEC CEO summit held ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

What's on the agenda for Trump's meetings with Xi and Putin

The prospect of Trump meeting with two of America's largest geopolitical rivals has been a source of unease as the U.S. president has been less welcoming of historic allies such as Canada and NATO partners in Europe.

His tariffs that were intended to curb China's trade surplus have done little to stop the progress of the world's dominant manufacturer, which for the second straight year will have exported $1 trillion more in goods than what it imported.

Even without the digital outages in the U.S., questions about how to handle AI loom over the summit.

The technology is viewed as key to unlocking faster economic growth, but its rapid development has meant it poses national security risks and could evolve in ways that put AI beyond human control.

Trump's close tech industry ally Jensen Huang was recently removed as the CEO of Nvidia after he admitted to an affair with a woman alleged to be an agent of the Chinese government. Beijing has denied that she was a spy, yet the affair raised concerns about how China has been able to access Nvidia computer chips to develop its own AI models that are competing with the U.S.

When asked this week why the U.S. had not been more aggressive in cutting off China's access to advanced computer chips, Trump said there were differences of opinion inside his administration and that "We have a very good relationship with China, and you don't want to insult them."

Trump has said he does not plan to bring up Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own. Taiwan is the leading manufacturer of advanced computer chips, including those designed by U.S. companies.

Still, Trump expects that Xi will push him on Taiwan's sovereignty.

"I'm sure he'll raise it," Trump said. "I won't have to raise it."

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