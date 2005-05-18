Tom DeBaggio's Alzheimer's Journey Continues

Tom DeBaggio is less sure of himself these days. He fears a recurrence of an incident over a year ago in which he got lost while driving to the family-run nursery outside Washington, D.C. "I didn't really know where I was," he says.

The story DeBaggio's battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease was first told in a series of interviews on All Things Considered five years ago. Melissa Block visits DeBaggio's Herb Farm and Nursery in Chantilly, Va., for a conversation with DeBaggio and his wife Joyce.

Below are the previous stories and excerpts of Tom DeBaggio's two books on Alzheimer's.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.