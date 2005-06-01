Marriage in Crisis — and the Role of Love

Social historian Stephanie Coontz's new book is Marriage, a History: from Obedience to Intimacy, or How Love Conquered Marriage. The historical review of wedlock reveals an institution that has adapted over centuries -- but faces new crises today.

The director of Research and Public Education at the Council on Contemporary Families, Coontz teaches at Evergreen State College in Washington state. Coontz is also the author of The Way We Never Were: American Families and the Nostalgia Trap.

