How Far Have We Come Since The March On Washington?

Published August 26, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT
Demonstrators march towards the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Thousands of people streamed onto the National Mall in Washington this past weekend, as part of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.

On Wednesday, the actual anniversary of the event, thousands will gather at the Lincoln Memorial for what organizers are calling a “commemoration and call to action.”

So what has and hasn’t been achieved between 1963 and now, particularly for black Americans?

NPR’s Gene Demby has been thinking about this. He writes about race, ethnicity and culture as part of the network’s Code Switch team.

