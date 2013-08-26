How Far Have We Come Since The March On Washington?

Thousands of people streamed onto the National Mall in Washington this past weekend, as part of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.

On Wednesday, the actual anniversary of the event, thousands will gather at the Lincoln Memorial for what organizers are calling a “commemoration and call to action.”

So what has and hasn’t been achieved between 1963 and now, particularly for black Americans?

NPR’s Gene Demby has been thinking about this. He writes about race, ethnicity and culture as part of the network’s Code Switch team.

Guest

Gene Demby, lead blogger on NPR’s Code Switch. He tweets @GeeDee215.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.