Twitter Looks To Its News Role In Upcoming IPO
Expectations are high this week as Twitter gets ready to go public.
The company raised its initial public offering price yesterday to $25 a share, up from $23. That would put the company’s value at around$13.6 billion — almost 12 times the value of its projected 2014 sales.
Twitter has 230 million users and not all of them are following Lady Gaga or Justin Bieber. A new Pew study shows 8 percent of Americans use Twitter to get news.
Guest
- Jason Bellini, senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.