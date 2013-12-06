© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Budget Deal May Be On The Horizon

Published December 6, 2013 at 12:35 PM CST

Congressional budget committee leaders are working to pull together a budget deal by the end of next week. Republic Congressman Paul Ryan and Democratic Senator Patty Murray are reportedly discussing how to increase revenue without raising taxes.

A main provision of the agreement would be a partial easing of the next two spending sequesters. It was only in October that a deadlock over federal spending led to the first government shutdown in 17 years.

Bloomberg’s Marty Schenker joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain.

Guest

  • Marty Schenker, executive editor of Top News for Bloomberg. He tweets @mschenker.

