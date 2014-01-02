© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
European Union Eases Work Restrictions

Published January 2, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST
People prepare to board a bus to London via Germany and France on January 2, 2014 at the central bus station in Sofia. Romanians and Bulgarians have the right to work in any of the European Union's 28 countries, but 'no major increase' in emigration is expected, the European Commission has said. (Nikolay Doychinov/AFP/Getty Images)
Citizens of Romania and Bulgaria can now work without restrictions across the European Union.

The two countries are the poorest in the EU and their citizens’ rights to work and claim benefits were limited for the first seven years of their EU membership.

Some in the wealthier countries fear that because those restrictions have been eased, there may be mass migration from Romania and Bulgaria into wealthier member nations.

The BBC’s Mark Lowen joins Here & Now’Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the EU’s decision.

  • Mark Lowen, BBC corresponedent reporting from Bucharest. He tweets @marklowen.

