'Jihad Jane' Gets 10 Years In Prison

The Pennsylvania woman known as "Jihad Jane" has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in a failed al-Qaida plot to kill a Swedish artist.

Reuters writes that "Colleen R. LaRose, 50, could have received a life sentence [but] has given authorities significant help in other terrorism cases since her 2009 arrest, prosecutors said."

As we wrote back in March 2010, LaRose was accused of using the Web to recruit others for violent attacks around the world. She dubbed herself Jihad Jane.

According to The Associated Press, the defense and prosecution agreed that LaRose "was lonely and isolated and endured harsh abuse throughout her life. But they disagreed on how great a threat she was."

Reuters reminds readers that:

"LaRose ... traveled to Europe in 2009 intending to participate in a militant plot to shoot artist Lars Vilks in the chest six times. But LaRose became impatient with the men who lured her to Europe and she gave up after six weeks and returned to Philadelphia, where she was arrested."

The artist who was the object of the plot "had depicted the head of the Muslim Prophet Mohammad on a dog," Reuters adds.

