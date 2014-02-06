© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: From Sam Smith To Takuya Kuroda

Published February 6, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
Disclosure, an English electronic music duo, is among the bands KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez recommends. (disclosureofficial.com)
KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with some new music — from a new version of the song “Latch” with British artist Sam Smith, to a song that caught his attention from the soundtrack of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

Gilligan Moss, “Choreograph”

Sam Smith, “Latch” (acoustic version)

Disclosure, “Latch” (featuring Sam Smith)

Theodore Shapiro, Jose Gonzalez and Mark Graham, “Conan Cab”

Takuya Kuroda, “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” (original song by Roy Ayers)

