DJ Sessions: From Sam Smith To Takuya Kuroda

KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with some new music — from a new version of the song “Latch” with British artist Sam Smith, to a song that caught his attention from the soundtrack of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

Songs Heard In This Segment

Gilligan Moss, “Choreograph”

Sam Smith, “Latch” (acoustic version)

Disclosure, “Latch” (featuring Sam Smith)

Theodore Shapiro, Jose Gonzalez and Mark Graham, “Conan Cab”

Takuya Kuroda, “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” (original song by Roy Ayers)

Guest

Anthony Valadez, DJ for KCRW. He tweets @anthonyvaladez.

