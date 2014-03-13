Pat Metheny Keeps Moving Forward

Jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny has won 20 Grammys and released dozens of albums, but he keeps experimenting with his music. In 2010, he toured and recorded an album with “The Orchestrion,” a wall of instruments.

Now, the 59-year-old Kansas City, Mo., native has released “Kin” with his latest band The Unity Group, which incorporates horns and vocals in his music.

Metheny discusses his new work Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Pat Metheny, jazz guitarist and composer. He tweets @PatMetheny.

