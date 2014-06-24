© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wimbledon Watch: New Faces As Women's Tennis Makes A Comeback

Published June 24, 2014 at 12:25 PM CDT
Sloane Stephens of the United States in action during her Ladies' Singles first round match against Maria Kirilenko of Russia on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on June 23, 2014 in London, England. (Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Sports correspondent Tom Perrotta, writes that “women’s tennis has finally found its future.” And it’s beyond the hands of Maria Sharapova, or Serena and Venus Williams.

American Sloane Stevens, 21, lost on day one of Wimbledon yesterday, but 18-year-old Taylor Townsend plays today. They’re both up-and-coming players to watch, along with 20-year-old Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who also plays today.

All three are part of a generation of players born in the 1990s that are heralding a new era in women’s tennis. Perotta join’s Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the fresh faces to watch.

