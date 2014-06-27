Last Place Runner Gets Big Cheers For Finishing Race

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning I'm Steve Inskeep. At the U.S. Track and Field Championships, the crowd cheered a runner who finished last. Alysia Montano was a five-time national champion, who lined up for the 800 meter race. She ran even though she is 34 weeks pregnant. She said her doctor approved. She did the roughly half-mile race in 2 minutes, 32 seconds. That's way worse than normal, but the crowd roared. And afterward she said, I just didn't want to get lapped. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.