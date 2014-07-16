© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

District Profile: Environmental Issues Come To A Head In Coal Country

Published July 16, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
In West Virginia's third congressional district, Republican state senator Evan Jenkins, right, will try to unseat Democratic incumbent Nick Rahall. (U.S. House of Representatives / West Virginia Legislature)
In West Virginia's third congressional district, Republican state senator Evan Jenkins, right, will try to unseat Democratic incumbent Nick Rahall. (U.S. House of Representatives / West Virginia Legislature)

As President Obama announces new actions on climate change, a tight congressional race in southern West Virginia coal country is bringing environmental issues to the forefront.

In West Virginia’s third congressional district, Evan Jenkins, a Republican state senator, will try to unseat Democratic incumbent Nick Rahall, who’s been in office since 1977.

Jessica Lilly, southern West Virginia bureau chief for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, has been covering the race and joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain how it’s been going.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.