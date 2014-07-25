© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Best And Worst Companies To Retire From

Published July 25, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Facebook reportedly boasts impressive employee perks, but a competitive retirement plan is not among them, according to Bloomberg (Marco Paköeningrat/Flickr).
Facebook reportedly boasts impressive employee perks, but a competitive retirement plan is not among them, according to Bloomberg (Marco Paköeningrat/Flickr).

Bloomberg has ranked the best and worst companies to retire from, and some of the results are surprising: ConocoPhillips provides some of the most generous retirement benefits to employees, while Whole Foods and Facebook are ranked near the bottom.

Bloomberg’s Michael Regan joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to explain how the publication calculated the rankings.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.