Korean Baseball Team Fills The Stands With Fanbots

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. A Korean baseball team has found an inventive way to fill empty seats at games - robots. The Hanwha Eagles lost over 400 games in five years, but online fans stayed true. Now the remote fans can control robots, called fanbots, at the stadium. The fanbots wear team jerseys and baseball caps. They'll cheer and hold up signs and in the place of a face, selfies from online fans. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.