Sweden's Really Old Eel Dies

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Today we are sad to report that one of Sweden's oldest residents - 155-year-old Eel has died. The eel, appropriately named Eel, died at home in a well in the small fishing village where he'd been living since 1859. Eel will receive no burial. He is currently in a freezer awaiting expert analysis to determine why he lived 148 years past his life expectancy. Eel is survived by a partner believed to be only 110 years old. It's MORNING EDITION.