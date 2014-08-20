Missing: Bag Of Money Left On Roof Of Armored Car

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. Gamblers are usually thrilled when a casino loses money. Then again, the Revel in Atlantic City is so cash-strapped, it's closing its doors after filing for bankruptcy twice.

And this sure didn't help - an armored vehicle picked up bags of cash from the casino recently, but a bag with $21,000 is now lost. It was last seen on the roof of the vehicle as the driver hit the road. At least that bag of money left the casino on top.

