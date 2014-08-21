George Bush Challenges Bill Clinton To Ice Bucket Challenge

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Former president George W. Bush has responded to the Ice Bucket Challenge.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "TODAY SHOW")

PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH: I do not think it's presidential for me to be splashed with ice water. So I'm simply going to write you a check.

GREENE: But, then former first lady Laura Bush raised a bucket.

BUSH: (Water splashing) Ow.

GREENE: Of course, then he had to mark someone else for dousing. President Obama already declined the challenge so President Bush picked Bill Clinton.

