Funeral Home Offers Drive-Thru Lane To View Loved One

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish with the story of a Michigan funeral home looking to drive up sales with a drive-through window. Yes, at the Paradise Funeral Home in Saginaw, you can now do drive-through viewings of loved ones who have passed on. As you pull up to the window, curtains draw back to reveal the casket as music plays overhead. The home's owner told the Saginaw News so many people are afraid of funeral homes, so why not be able to do it from your car? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.