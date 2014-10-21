NBC News Photojournalist Is Now Ebola Free, Says Hospital

A photojournalist for NBC News is now Ebola free, the Nebraska hospital treating him said on Tuesday.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said the CDC had cleared Ashoka Mukpo and he would be discharged on Wednesday.

If you remember, the 33-year-old Mukpo contracted the virus while working for the TV network in Liberia. After running a fever, he quickly quarantined himself and then on Oct. 6, he was flown to the United States for treatment.

The medical facility in Omaha has successfully treated one other patient with Ebola. That's why when they made the announcement on Twitter, the hospital said, "Nebraska 2, Ebola 0!"

Mukpo, for his part, has been tweeting away:

