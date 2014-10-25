Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will be the next czar at the White House? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: It's going to be Florence Henderson, and she will be the MILF czar.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We will leave that undefined. Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: OK, so they need a czar to wrangle all the czars. So they're going to have a czar czar czar. And it's going to be Vladimir Putin because, you know, it solves the problem.

SAGAL: It does. Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: The income inequality czar. And to show that he can live like a regular working stiff, he's going to give up his hedge fund job for a position that pays only $12 million a year.

DICKINSON: Yeah.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if we see any of those czars, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Amy Dickenson, Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you right here next week.

(APPLAUSE)

