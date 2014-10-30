On Stage: A 1920s Halloween With Flapper Dresses And Tap Dancing

In this week’s installment of “On Stage,” we turn to the 1920s-inspired “Harlem Nights” in Chicago, which features a speakeasy, a soiree, a murder mystery and tap dancing — period dress required.

The tap dancing comes courtesy of the Chicago dance group M.A.D.D. Rhythms. (The acronym stands for “making a difference dancing.”) The founder and director of the group, Bril Barrett, joined Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the group.

Guest

Bril Barrett, founder and director of M.A.D.D Rhythms the dance group. He tweets @BrilBarrett.

