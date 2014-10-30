© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
On Stage: A 1920s Halloween With Flapper Dresses And Tap Dancing

Published October 30, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Tristan Bruns, Starinah 'Star' Dixon, Donnetta 'Lilbit' Jackson and Jabowen Dixon are members of the tap dancing group, M.A.D.D Rhythms. (Matt Glavin/Bril Barrett/Facebook)
In this week’s installment of “On Stage,” we turn to the 1920s-inspired “Harlem Nights” in Chicago, which features a speakeasy, a soiree, a murder mystery and tap dancing — period dress required.

The tap dancing comes courtesy of the Chicago dance group M.A.D.D. Rhythms. (The acronym stands for “making a difference dancing.”) The founder and director of the group, Bril Barrett, joined Here & Nows Robin Young to discuss the group.

