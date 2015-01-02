Is The Supermarket The Next Big Food Trend?

Yesterday on our program we talked to a restaurant in Kentucky that has a no-tipping policy — doing away with tipping and instead adding a service charge is one of new food trends that is starting to take off.

The cronut is out and the kale craze may be dying down, but Gary Stibel — the founder and CEO of the New England Consulting Group — tells Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins that new trends are on the horizon.

According to Stibel, consumers are going for quality when it comes to food and the market is luring them in with the experiences. Specifically, he says, more grocery stores are beginning to add sit-down eating areas to their floor plans.

Guest

Gary Stibel, founder and CEO of the New England Consulting Group.

