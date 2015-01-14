Orangutan Speaks? Google Translates!

[Youtube]

There’s news this week about an orangutan that’s doing something very unusual: she is making noises that sound like human noises. Human speech patterns have been heard in monkeys before, but not in the so-called great apes, such as gorillas and orangutans, which typically grunt.

According to a study published this week in the scientific journal, Plos One, there’s a 50-year-old orangutan by the name of Tilda who lives at the Cologne zoo in Germany who has been clicking her tongue and smacking her lips and making noises that sound like letters.

Meantime, the latest version of Google Translate is supposed to be pretty spectacular, so we give it a try.

