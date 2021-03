Wal-Mart will offer cash tax refunds to taxpayers this year at all of its stores. And the big box retailer won’t charge customers to pick up their refunds.

Wal-Mart is touting the “Direct2Cash” program as more convenient than cashing a check, but of course it also conveniently puts customers in Wal-Mart with cash in hand.

