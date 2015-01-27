© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Proposal Could Open Parts Of Atlantic, Close Parts Of Arctic To Drilling

Published January 27, 2015 at 12:50 PM CST
This 2007 photo provided by Shell Exploration & Production Company shows the Frontier Discoverer drilling rig as it sits in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. (Shell Exploration & Production via AP)
The Obama Administration today is proposing opening up parts of the Eastern seaboard to offshore drilling, while at the same time proposing a ban on drilling along some parts of Alaska’s Arctic coast.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Phil Flynn, an energy market analyst with Price Futures Group, and Bob Deans of the Natural Resources Defense Council, about the proposal — a win and a loss each for environmentalists and the oil industry

Guests

