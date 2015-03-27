© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Oil Prices Jump After Saudi Strikes In Yemen

Published March 27, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
People search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi airstrikes near Sanaa Airport, Yemen, Thursday, March 26, 2015. (Hani Mohammed/AP)
The price of Brent crude jumped 5 percent yesterday as Saudi Arabia began airstrikes in Yemen. It was the biggest spike in oil prices since February. The benchmark settled near $60 a barrel.

Saudi involvement in Yemen’s growing unrest has led to fears of instability in the oil market, even though a global supply glut was a primary reason why oil prices have been so low.

Michael Reganof Bloomberg News speaks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what continuous Saudi influence in Yemen means for the global oil market.

