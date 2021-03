We'll get back to the real news in a bit.

But if you need a laugh, you have to watch this Kiss Cam that happened at the Wizards vs. Hawks basketball game last night.

It started off OK: There was a smile, an embrace, a big kiss and then...

As we've pointed out, Kiss Cam drama has been faked before. But this struck us as a genuine accident.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.