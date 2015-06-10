© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Session: African-American Classical Musicians

Published June 10, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Jason Moran performs at the Souillac en Jazz Festival in France in 2008. Moran currently serves as artistic director for jazz at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. (mpix46/Flickr)
For this week’s installment of DJ Sessions, on Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Terrance McKnight, a DJ at WQXR, New York’s Classical Music Radio Station. He shares pieces by African-American musicians and composers who are making an impact in classical music.

Jeff Scott, “Startin Sumthin”

Jeff Scott, “The Gift of Life”

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, “Lamentations” performed by Tahirah Whittington

Jason Moran, “Improvisation” live at MoMA’s “Migration Rhapsody”

