Scottish Charity Get Calls About All Sorts Of Animals

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An animal charity in Scotland got a pretty worrisome call this week. A distressed donkey was tied up in a backyard. When investigators arrived, they found it was tied up, standing very still - because it was a garden ornament. Scotland's STV News reports this is not that unusual. Animal welfare workers have been called out to check on a plastic owl, also a snake that was part of an Adam and Eve costume. One inspector says, it's always better to be safe than sorry.