University Gives Texters Their Own Slow Lane

Published June 18, 2015 at 5:44 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with an update on a classic test for multitasking. You used to be asked if you could walk and chew gum at the same time. But walking and texting, that's hard. And it was creating headaches at Utah Valley University. Students there say they see distracted people walk into chairs or rails. So the school has a fix. It marked a slow lane on one of its stairwells just for students glued to their screens. It is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.