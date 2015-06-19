NFL Football Involved In Deflategate Is Up For Auction

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. You too have a chance to own a piece of history. A touchdown ball from pro football's AFC Championship is up for auction. This is the game in which the New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts. Yes, the game where the Patriots were accused of deflating footballs to gain advantage. Sadly, this ball is now properly inflated. It no longer has its history-making pressure, but it was used to score a touchdown before being handed to a fan. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.